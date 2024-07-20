RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Won't let Mumbai turn into Adani city: Uddhav
July 20, 2024  16:40
Shiv Sena-Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray chief Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday said the Dharavi slum redevelopment project tender awarded to industrialist Gautam Adani's firm will be scrapped if his party comes to power in Maharashtra.

Addressing a press conference, Thackeray said his party will ensure Dharavi residents and businesses are not uprooted, adding that people staying there must be given 500 square feet houses in the locality itself.

"We will scrap Dharavi slum redevelopment project tender after coming to power. The government should give an answer as to why it should not be scrapped now itself. We will not allow Mumbai to be turned into Adani city," the former chief minister said.

Additional concessions that are not specified in the contract are being given to the Adani Group in the project to redevelop Dharavi, one of the world's densest urban sprawls, Thackeray claimed.

"We will not give additional concessions. We will see what is good for residents of Dharavi and if need arises we will issue a fresh tender," he asserted.

Thackeray also took a dig at the government, and asked if it was planning to start a 'Ladka Mitra' (dear friend) scheme on the lines of 'Mukhyamantri Ladki Bahin Yojana', which aims to give women a measly sum of Rs 1,500 per month.

The Shiv Sena-UBT and the Congress had made the Dharavi redevelopment project a major poll issue in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.  -- PTI
