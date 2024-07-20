RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Woman dead, 3 injured as part of building crashes in Mumbai
July 20, 2024  14:54
A woman was killed and three others were injured after some portion of a balcony of a four-storey residential building located on Grant Road in south Mumbai came crashing down on Saturday, officials said.

The building, Rubinnisa Manzil, where the incident occurred is located on Sleater road near the Grant Road railway station, a fire brigade official said. 

The incident took place around 11 am, he said.

"Four persons were injured after some part of the balcony collapsed. They were rushed to a local hospital, where a woman was declared dead, while three others are undergoing treatment," the official said.

It is an old building of the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) that was declared dangerous by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), he said, adding that a notice had also been issued to it earlier.

Following the incident, seven persons were rescued from the building, he said.  -- PTI
