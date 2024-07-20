Woman dead, 3 injured as part of building crashes in Mumbai

Woman dead, 3 injured as part of building crashes in MumbaiJuly 20, 2024 14:54
A woman was killed and three others were injured after some portion of a balcony of a four-storey residential building located on Grant Road in south Mumbai came crashing down on Saturday, officials said.
The building, Rubinnisa Manzil, where the incident occurred is located on Sleater road near the Grant Road railway station, a fire brigade official said.
The incident took place around 11 am, he said.
"Four persons were injured after some part of the balcony collapsed. They were rushed to a local hospital, where a woman was declared dead, while three others are undergoing treatment," the official said.
It is an old building of the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) that was declared dangerous by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), he said, adding that a notice had also been issued to it earlier.
Following the incident, seven persons were rescued from the building, he said. -- PTI
TOP STORIES
Mere link with Dawood doesn't attract provisions of UAPA: Bombay HC
The Bombay high court has said fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim has been declared a terrorist in his individual capacity under Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) and, hence, any association with him or his gang would not attract...
Since 3 AM, Airline systems across airports working normally: Minister
Airline systems across airports, which were impacted due to a global IT outage on Friday, have started working normally, and all issues are likely to be resolved by noon on Saturday, Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu said. The...