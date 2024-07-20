RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
UPSC chairman Manoj Soni resigns citing 'personal reasons'
July 20, 2024  10:41
UPSC chairman Manoj Soni/Courtesy UPSC online
UPSC chairman Manoj Soni/Courtesy UPSC online
UPSC chairman Manoj Soni has resigned citing personal reasons before the expiry of his tenure in May 2029, official sources said on Saturday. 

His resignation is "not in any way connected to controversies and allegations surrounding the Union Public Service Commission after probationary IAS officer Puja Khedkar issue came to the fore," they said. 

"The UPSC chairman had tendered his resignation citing personal reasons over a fortnight back. It is yet to be accepted," a source said. 

Eminent educationist Soni, 59, took over as a member of the Commission on June 28, 2017. 

He took oath as the UPSC chairman on May 16, 2023 and his term was to end on May 15, 2029. 

Sources said Soni was not keen on becoming the UPSC chairman and had requested to be relieved. 

However, his request was not accepted then, the sources said. 

They said Soni has now desired to devote more time to "socio-religious activities." 

The development assumes significance as the UPSC on Friday said it has lodged a criminal case against Khedkar for faking her identity to fraudulently avail attempts in the civil services examination beyond eligibility, and taken steps to debar her from future selections. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Sebi Cracks Whip At Finfluencers
Sebi Cracks Whip At Finfluencers

Sebi's mandate restraining mutual funds, stock brokers, and other intermediaries from associating with finfluencers who do not come under the Sebi ambit will impact the earnings of finfluencers through sponsorships, tie-ups, or referral...

Kanwariya Order: Time For Rahul, Akhilesh To Step Up
Kanwariya Order: Time For Rahul, Akhilesh To Step Up

'There is one way to defeat the intention behind this directive: To patronise Muslim establishments that have been forced to identify themselves.' 'This is one opportunity for the Congress to show that the 'mohabbat ki dukaan' its leader...

Don't Let Your Desk Job Stop You From Losing Belly Fat
Don't Let Your Desk Job Stop You From Losing Belly Fat

Please get up and walk for five minutes every 1 to 2 hours, advises rediffGURU Nidhi Gupta.

Investing In Real Estate? Read This
Investing In Real Estate? Read This

In the case of double-income couples, not more than 40 per cent of the net income of one partner should be the EMI for the property.

Budget: Nirmalaji's Huge Rural Sector Challenge
Budget: Nirmalaji's Huge Rural Sector Challenge

Alloting more funds for MNREGA and PM-KISAN could wipe out the entire additional money that the Centre may have for FY25.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances