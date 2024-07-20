UPSC chairman Manoj Soni resigns citing 'personal reasons'





His resignation is "not in any way connected to controversies and allegations surrounding the Union Public Service Commission after probationary IAS officer Puja Khedkar issue came to the fore," they said.





"The UPSC chairman had tendered his resignation citing personal reasons over a fortnight back. It is yet to be accepted," a source said.





Eminent educationist Soni, 59, took over as a member of the Commission on June 28, 2017.





He took oath as the UPSC chairman on May 16, 2023 and his term was to end on May 15, 2029.





Sources said Soni was not keen on becoming the UPSC chairman and had requested to be relieved.





However, his request was not accepted then, the sources said.





They said Soni has now desired to devote more time to "socio-religious activities."





The development assumes significance as the UPSC on Friday said it has lodged a criminal case against Khedkar for faking her identity to fraudulently avail attempts in the civil services examination beyond eligibility, and taken steps to debar her from future selections. -- PTI

