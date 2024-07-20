UP court decares Swami Prasad Maurya absconder

UP court decares Swami Prasad Maurya absconderJuly 20, 2024 01:05
A special MP-MLA court in Lucknow has declared former minister Swami Prasad Maurya and his daughter, former MP Sanghmitra Maurya, absconding in a case of harassing and threatening a person.
The court has fixed the date of next hearing of the case on August 27.
While the Special Judge Alok Verma of the local MP-MLA court passed the order on July 5, it was made public public on Friday.
He has declared Maurya, Sanghmitra, who is a former BJP MP, and three others as absconders in the case of harassing the man, named Deepak Kumar Swarnkar, who claimed to be Sanghmitra's husband.
The court said that despite repeated summonses and warrants, the accused did not appear in the court.
Earlier, while hearing Swarnkar's complaint, the court had found that prima facie a case is made out against the five accused for attacking Deepak, and conspiring and threatening to kill him. -- PTI
