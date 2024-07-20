RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
UP court decares Swami Prasad Maurya absconder
July 20, 2024  01:05
image
A special MP-MLA court in Lucknow has declared former minister Swami Prasad Maurya and his daughter, former MP Sanghmitra Maurya, absconding in a case of harassing and threatening a person. 

The court has fixed the date of next hearing of the case on August 27. 

While the Special Judge Alok Verma of the local MP-MLA court passed the order on July 5, it was made public public on Friday. 

He has declared Maurya, Sanghmitra, who is a former BJP MP, and three others as absconders in the case of harassing the man, named Deepak Kumar Swarnkar, who claimed to be Sanghmitra's husband. 

The court said that despite repeated summonses and warrants, the accused did not appear in the court. 

Earlier, while hearing Swarnkar's complaint, the court had found that prima facie a case is made out against the five accused for attacking Deepak, and conspiring and threatening to kill him. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Hindu body moves SC to lift restriction on ASI 'Bhojshala' report
Hindu body moves SC to lift restriction on ASI 'Bhojshala' report

The application filed by the Hindu Front of Justice, which is the original petitioner in the case before the Madhya Pradesh high court, and others said that after the April 1 order of the apex court, proceeding before the HC has also...

2nd Test PHOTOS: Hodge, Athanaze lead Windies revival
2nd Test PHOTOS: Hodge, Athanaze lead Windies revival

Images from Day 2 of the second Test between England and the West Indies, at Trent Bridge, Nottingham, on Friday.

Army deploys 500 para commandos in Jammu to hunt down Pak terrorists
Army deploys 500 para commandos in Jammu to hunt down Pak terrorists

The intelligence agencies have also bolstered their apparatus in the area and are working to take out the terrorist support infrastructure there including overground workers who support terrorists, they said.

'Want to keep playing fearless cricket': Harmanpreet
'Want to keep playing fearless cricket': Harmanpreet

India captain Harmanpreet Kaur wants her side to play fearless cricket to claim an eighth consecutive women's Asia Cup title.

245 Indians return from Bangladesh amid violence
245 Indians return from Bangladesh amid violence

The 15,000 Indians including 8,500 students are safe, external affairs ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said at his weekly media briefing.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances