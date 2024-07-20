Udhayanidhi downplays reports of possible elevation

Tamil Nadu Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin on Saturday played down reports of his possible elevation as Deputy Chief Minister and said Chief Minister M K Stalin has to take a call on the issue.



In a brief chat with reporters Chennai, he said, "It is the Chief Minister who has to decide."



Udhayanidhi was responding to a question about reports indicating that he is likely to be elevated soon.



Earlier addressing the 45th foundation day of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam youth wing in Chennai, Udhayanidhi who is the Youth Welfare and Sports Development Minister, said the post of secretary of the party's youth wing which he held, was close to his heart.



"When media persons ask about the speculation about my elevation as deputy Chief Minister I tell them that all the state Ministers and office-bearers of the party and youth wing are functioning as deputies to the Chief Minister," he said.



His primary commitment remained as the party's youth wing secretary he said and added 'whatever the post, according to me, the youth wing secretary post is close to my heart'.



The minister called upon the DMK youth wing members to daily devote at least ten minutes in the morning and evening to be active on social media. -- PTI

