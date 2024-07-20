RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Udhayanidhi downplays reports of possible elevation
July 20, 2024  17:33
image
Tamil Nadu Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin on Saturday played down reports of his possible elevation as Deputy Chief Minister and said Chief Minister M K Stalin has to take a call on the issue.

In a brief chat with reporters Chennai, he said, "It is the Chief Minister who has to decide."

Udhayanidhi was responding to a question about reports indicating that he is likely to be elevated soon.

Earlier addressing the 45th foundation day of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam youth wing in Chennai, Udhayanidhi who is the Youth Welfare and Sports Development Minister, said the post of secretary of the party's youth wing which he held, was close to his heart.

"When media persons ask about the speculation about my elevation as deputy Chief Minister I tell them that all the state Ministers and office-bearers of the party and youth wing are functioning as deputies to the Chief Minister," he said.

His primary commitment remained as the party's youth wing secretary he said and added 'whatever the post, according to me, the youth wing secretary post is close to my heart'.

The minister called upon the DMK youth wing members to daily devote at least ten minutes in the morning and evening to be active on social media.  -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Nayar, Doeschate set to join Gambhir for Lanka Tour
Nayar, Doeschate set to join Gambhir for Lanka Tour

Nayar comes with a high reputation as a sharp cricket mind and a lifestyle/motivational coach who have worked with the likes of Dinesh Karthik and Rinku Singh.

Mom learns to cook: Fuelling Reetika's Olympic dreams
Mom learns to cook: Fuelling Reetika's Olympic dreams

Reetika's team ensures that she takes additional small meals to gain strength, and chicken was added to the meal plan, defying the family tradition.

Mere link with Dawood doesn't attract provisions of UAPA: Bombay HC
Mere link with Dawood doesn't attract provisions of UAPA: Bombay HC

The Bombay high court has said fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim has been declared a terrorist in his individual capacity under Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) and, hence, any association with him or his gang would not attract...

In a first, Indian women in uniform at Olympics!
In a first, Indian women in uniform at Olympics!

The presence of the two women athletes in the contingent, marks the maiden participation of female service athletes at the Olympics.

No slogans, exhibits in Parliament, don't criticise chair: MPs told
No slogans, exhibits in Parliament, don't criticise chair: MPs told

The Rajya Sabha Secretariat has come out with excerpts from the 'Handbook for Members of Rajya Sabha', drawing the attention of the members to parliamentary customs and conventions and parliamentary etiquette.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances