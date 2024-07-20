RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Successfully navigated daylong system outage: Akasa Air
July 20, 2024  08:59
Budget carrier Akasa Air said late on Friday it "successfully" navigated a daylong system outage due to the Microsoft Azure technical issue that affected operations across the global aviation industry.

"While the global systems downtime of reservations, check-in and boarding systems posed an unprecedented operational challenge to our ground services team, Akasa Air  confirms that all ita scheduled flights on Friday operated with minimum disruptions and nil cancellations," the airline said in a statement.

"Our team's efforts and swift response across flight dispatch, airport services, care centre collaborating to activate our operations continuity plan that called for manual processes including manual check-in and boarding of thousands of passengers and yet maintain continuity of our services with nil cancellation of flights," the airline said.

Airports across the country witnessed chaotic scenes on Friday after dozens of flights were either delayed or cancelled after a widespread global computer outage that also hit operations like cash withdrawal at some banks, and impacted functioning of some brokerages. -- PTI
