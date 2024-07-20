RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
NTA announces centre-wise results of NEET-UG
July 20, 2024  12:20
image
The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Saturday announced the centre and city-wise results for medical entrance exam NEET-UG, which is under the scanner over alleged irregularities.

The results, which were initially announced on June 5, have been published in this format following an order of the Supreme Court, which is hearing several petitions about the alleged irregularities in the conduct of the exam, including paper leak.

The exam was conducted on May 5 at 4,750 centres in 571 cities, including 14 cities abroad, for more than 24 lakh candidates.

The court had ordered that the results be announced while masking the identities of the aspirants, saying it wanted to ascertain whether candidates appearing at allegedly tainted centres secured more marks than those writing the exam elsewhere.

The top court will resume hearing the arguments on July 22 on a batch of pleas seeking cancellation, re-test and a court-monitored probe into the allegations of malpractice in the prestigious exam.  -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Kirti Shows Off Her Tattoo
Kirti Shows Off Her Tattoo

Huma's in the Seychelles... Aditi wants to fly... Dia shares a throwback pic...

Hina Gives Us Hope
Hina Gives Us Hope

Priyanka is grateful... Mouni's day on the beach... Plabita has a rare day...

Indira Gandhi And The Nagarwala Scam
Indira Gandhi And The Nagarwala Scam

A host of conspiracy theories followed, involving Indira Gandhi, her younger son Sanjay, his favourite small car project, secret funding of the Bangladesh Mukti Bahini and even the Central Intelligence Agency of the United States.

BJP States Go All Out With Populist Schemes
BJP States Go All Out With Populist Schemes

Several BJP-backed state governments have unveiled schemes targeting the poor, women, farmers and students, following the party's setback in the Lok Sabha polls.

Babar, Afridi Denied Permission To Play In Canada
Babar, Afridi Denied Permission To Play In Canada

Babar Azam, Shaheen Afridi and Mohammad Rizwan have been denied permission by the PCB to play in the Global T20 in Canada.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances