Maoist killed in encounter with forces in Chhattisgarh's Sukma
July 20, 2024  10:21
A Maoist was killed in an encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district on Saturday, the police said. 

The encounter took place in a jungle area on a hill near Tumar Gatta and Singavaram villages under Jagargunda police station limits in the morning when a team of the District Reserve Guard was out on an anti-Maoist operation, a senior official said. 

The operation was launched on Friday night following inputs about the presence of Maoists belonging to their Jagargunda area committee, he said. 

"After the exchange of fire stopped, the body of a Naxalite along with one muzzle-loading gun, a wireless set, explosives and Maoist-related material were recovered from the spot," he said. 

A search operation was still underway in the area, he added. 

With this incident, 142 Maoists were gunned down by security forces in separate encounters in Chhattisgarh so far this year, the police said. -- PTI
