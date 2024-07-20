RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Mamata challenges HC order restraining defamatory statement against guv
July 20, 2024  00:33
Governor CV Ananda Bose and CM Mamata Banerjee/File image
Governor CV Ananda Bose and CM Mamata Banerjee/File image
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday filed an appeal before a division bench of the Calcutta high court challenging a single bench order restraining her and three others from making any defamatory or incorrect statement against Governor CV Ananda Bose. 

The single bench of the court had passed the interim order on Tuesday on a defamation suit filed by the governor. Speaking on a row over the oath-taking of two newly-elected TMC MLAs, Banerjee had made certain comments, over which Bose had filed the suit. 

Banerjee challenged the single bench order which was applicable till August 14. 

Besides Banerjee, the order restrained three others - newly elected MLAs Sayantika Banerjee and Reyat Hossain Sarkar, and TMC leader Kunal Ghosh - from making any defamatory or incorrect statement against Bose. 

The matter now will be listed for hearing before a division bench. -- PTI
