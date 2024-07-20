RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
India's Forex reserve jumps to all-time high of $666.85 billion
July 20, 2024  13:04
image
India's forex reserves jumped by $9.699 billion to an all-time high of $666.854 billion for the week ended July 12, the Reserve Bank of India said on Friday.

In the previous reporting week, the kitty had increased by $5.158 billion to $657.155 billion, surpassing the previous high of $655.817 billion for the week ended June 7. 

For the week ended July 12, foreign currency assets, a major component of the reserves, increased by $8.361 billion to $585.47 billion, the data released on Friday showed.   -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Since 3 AM, Airline systems across airports working normally: Minister
Since 3 AM, Airline systems across airports working normally: Minister

Airline systems across airports, which were impacted due to a global IT outage on Friday, have started working normally, and all issues are likely to be resolved by noon on Saturday, Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu said. The...

Kanwariya Order: Time For Rahul, Akhilesh To Step Up
Kanwariya Order: Time For Rahul, Akhilesh To Step Up

'There is one way to defeat the intention behind this directive: To patronise Muslim establishments that have been forced to identify themselves.' 'This is one opportunity for the Congress to show that the 'mohabbat ki dukaan' its leader...

Who will be the next India football coach?
Who will be the next India football coach?

Igor Stimac was sacked as head coach last month after India lost nine matches and drew two in his last 12 games in charge.

Kejriwal willfully eating less, refusing insulin: Delhi LG
Kejriwal willfully eating less, refusing insulin: Delhi LG

Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena has alleged that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who is lodged in Tihar jail under judicial custody, may deliberately not be taking medical diet and medicines prescribed to him, according to a Raj...

Kirti Shows Off Her Tattoo
Kirti Shows Off Her Tattoo

Huma's in the Seychelles... Aditi wants to fly... Dia shares a throwback pic...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances