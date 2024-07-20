RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


In a first, Indian women in uniform at Olympics!
July 20, 2024  14:17
image
24 personnel from the armed forces, including ace javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra and two women participants, are among the 117 Indian athletes who are set to test their mettle at the upcoming Paris Olympics.

The presence of these two women athletes in the contingent, marks the maiden participation of female service athletes at the Olympics, the ministry of defence in a statement on Saturday.

Chopra, the 2020 Tokyo Olympics gold medallist, is a subedar in the Indian Army.   -- PTI
