Heavy rain in Mumbai; waterlogging in some areas, train services normal
July 20, 2024  11:02
File image
File image
Mumbai and its suburbs received intermittent heavy spells of rain on Saturday, which led to waterlogging in some areas, but the local trains are operating normally, officials said. 

The India Meteorological Department said Mumbai received 91 mm rainfall in the 24-hour period ending 8 am on Saturday, while its eastern and western suburbs recorded 87 mm and 93 mm rainfall respectively. 

The department predicted moderate to heavy rainfall in the city. 

A high tide of 4.24 metres is expected at 11.28 am and of 3.66 metres at 11.18 pm, an IMD official said. 

Heavy rainfall resulted in waterlogging at some places in the metropolis. 

Due to waterlogging, traffic on the road near Sheetal Cinema and Kale Marg, both in Kurla area, was diverted. 

Similarly, traffic on the Aarey route in Goregaon east has been diverted via Seepz-Marol Maroshi-JVLR in both directions, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation officials said. 

Andheri subway has also been temporarily shut for vehicles due to waterlogging and traffic has been diverted to S V Road, a traffic police official said. -- PTI
