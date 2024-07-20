RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Elon Musk congratulates Modi on being most followed world leader on X
July 20, 2024  08:46
Tesla CEO Elon Musk on Friday congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on being the most followed leader in the world on social media platform X. 

"Congratulations PM @NarendraModi on being the most followed world leader!" Musk, also the owner of X Corp., formerly Twitter, said in a post on X. 

Modi has 100.1 million followers on X. 

Earlier this week, when this milestone was reached, Modi said on X: "A hundred million on @X! Happy to be on this vibrant medium and cherish the discussion, debate, insights, people's blessings, constructive criticism and more." 

Looking forward to an equally engaging time in the future as well, Modi said. -- PTI
