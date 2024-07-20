RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Detailed strategy ready for assembly polls: Pankaja Munde
July 20, 2024  01:15
image
BJP leader Pankaja Munde on Friday said her party has prepared a detailed strategy for the Maharashtra assembly elections, due in October. 

Talking to reporters here after a meeting of the state BJP's core committee, attended by Union ministers Bhupendra Yadav and Ashwini Vaishnaw, she said comprehensive discussions took place over the last two days about all 288 assembly seats. 

"We have prepared a strategy for winning the maximum number of seats along with our allies Shiv Sena and NCP," she said. 

The core committee also discussed the issues to be taken up during the state BJP convention in Pune on July 21 where Union ministers Nitin Gadkari and Amit Shah will address party workers, Munde said. 

The welfare schemes announced in the recent budget of the Shiv Sena-BJP-NCP government in Maharashtra for women, the youth and farmers were well received by the people, she said. 

"We discussed the schemes and how the BJP and it allies can ensure that they reach the (areas covered under) 97,000 polling booths in the state," she said. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Hindu body moves SC to lift restriction on ASI 'Bhojshala' report
Hindu body moves SC to lift restriction on ASI 'Bhojshala' report

The application filed by the Hindu Front of Justice, which is the original petitioner in the case before the Madhya Pradesh high court, and others said that after the April 1 order of the apex court, proceeding before the HC has also...

2nd Test PHOTOS: Hodge, Athanaze lead Windies revival
2nd Test PHOTOS: Hodge, Athanaze lead Windies revival

Images from Day 2 of the second Test between England and the West Indies, at Trent Bridge, Nottingham, on Friday.

Army deploys 500 para commandos in Jammu to hunt down Pak terrorists
Army deploys 500 para commandos in Jammu to hunt down Pak terrorists

The intelligence agencies have also bolstered their apparatus in the area and are working to take out the terrorist support infrastructure there including overground workers who support terrorists, they said.

'Want to keep playing fearless cricket': Harmanpreet
'Want to keep playing fearless cricket': Harmanpreet

India captain Harmanpreet Kaur wants her side to play fearless cricket to claim an eighth consecutive women's Asia Cup title.

245 Indians return from Bangladesh amid violence
245 Indians return from Bangladesh amid violence

The 15,000 Indians including 8,500 students are safe, external affairs ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said at his weekly media briefing.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances