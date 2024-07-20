RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


BSF officer, jawan die of heat stroke during border patrol in Guj
July 20, 2024  11:20
File image
A Border Security Force officer and a jawan died during patrol due to extreme heat exposure at the 'Harami Nallah' creek area along the India-Pakistan international front in Gujarat, official sources said Saturday. 

The incident, in which assistant commandant Vishwadeo and head constable Dayal Ram are stated to have suffered a heat stroke and dehydration, took place on Friday along the border, the sources said. 

The officer belonged to the 59th battalion of the BSF. 

The two were undertaking a 'zero line' patrol when they collapsed. 

The two BSF men were rushed to a health facility in Bhuj but could not be saved, sources said. -- PTI
