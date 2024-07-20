RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Biden completes fourth dose of Paxlovid after Covid diagnosis: Doctor
July 20, 2024  08:23
image
US President Joe Biden, who has been under self-isolation at his Delaware residence after he tested positive for COVID-19 early this week, has completed his fourth dose of PAXLOVID on Friday morning, his physician said. 

"President Biden completed his fourth dose of PAXLOVID this morning. His loose, non-productive cough and hoarseness continue to be his primary symptoms, but they have improved meaningfully from yesterday (Thursday). His pulse, blood pressure, respiratory rate and temperature remain absolutely normal," DR Kevin C O'Connor said in a memorandum to White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre. 

His oxygen saturation continues to be excellent on room air. 

"His lungs remain clear. Polymerase Chain Reaction testing yesterday (Thursday) was confirmatory for SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19). Variant identification is still pending. All of his bloodwork was normal," he said. 

Complete blood count was normal, demonstrating no anaemia or evidence of bacterial infection. 

Similarly, his comprehensive metabolic panel demonstrated normal electrolytes as well as good kidney and liver function, the White House physician said. -- PTI
