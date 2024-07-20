Army Chief Gen Dwivedi to visit Jammu today, review security situation





He will be briefed by the formation commanders on the areas being taken by the security forces.





A security review meeting with other security agencies is also likely to be held.





The Army chief's visit will come after four Indian Army soldiers, including Captain Brijesh Thapa, were killed in action during an encounter with terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district on July 16.





This will be the Army chief's second visit to Jammu and Kashmir.





On July 3, he visited the Poonch-Rajouri sector to review the security situation along the Line of Control.





General Upendra Dwivedi took over the command of the Indian Army on June 30. -- ANI

