Air India relief aircraft leaves for San Francisco with passengers





"The flight AI 1179 departed Krasnoyarsk at 0002 hours local time (20 July) for San Francisco, carrying all passengers and crew of AI183 that was diverted to Krasnoyarsk," Air India said in a statement.





The airline had to divert its Delhi-San Francisco flight with 225 passengers and 19 crew members to the Russian city on Thursday after the cockpit crew detected a potential issue in the cargo hold area of the Boeing 777 aircraft.





The relief flight with an Air India team, including crew and security personnel, took off from the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai at 12.52 pm for the Russian city of Krasnoyarsk.





The ferry flight also carried on board essentials in addition to sufficient food for all passengers.





The airline said it has mobilised additional on-ground support at SFO to carry out the clearance formalities for all passengers upon arrival.





The team at SFO are prepared to provide all necessary assistance to the passengers, including but not limited to medical care, ground transportation, and onward connections in applicable cases, it stated. -- PTI

