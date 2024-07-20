RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
778 Indian students return from violence-hit Bangladesh
July 20, 2024  19:51
image
A total of 778 Indian students have returned to India from Bangladesh through various land transit points, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Saturday as the neighbouring country continued to reel under deadly clashes over a controversial job-quota system.

Indian missions in Bangladesh are in regular touch with the authorities concerned to ensure the safety and security of Indian nationals and students, the MEA said.

"Thus far, 778 Indian students have returned to India through various land ports. In addition, around 200 students have returned home by regular flight services through Dhaka and Chittagong airports," the ministry said.

Bangladesh is reeling under deadly clashes, with protesting students demanding that the Sheikh Hasina-led government scrap the controversial job-quota system.

More than 50 people have been killed in the clashes that broke out weeks ago.

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal on Friday said the total number of Indian nationals in Bangladesh is estimated to be around 15,000.

The MEA said the Indian High Commission in Dhaka and the assistant high commissions in Chittagong, Rajshahi, Sylhet and Khulna have been assisting the return of Indian nationals home.   -- PTI

IMAGE: Indian students returned from Bangladesh after immigration clearance amid a countrywide protest at Agartala integrated checkpost, on Saturday. Photograph: ANI Photo
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

IOA's 'poor administration' costs India archery coach
IOA's 'poor administration' costs India archery coach

Denied accreditation, India's Korean archery coach says he won't continue after contract expiry

No UCC in Uttarakhand yet, but HC asks couple to register under it
No UCC in Uttarakhand yet, but HC asks couple to register under it

In an order that has left people surprised, the Uttarakhand high court has asked police to provide security to an interfaith live-in couple if they register their relationship within 48 hours under the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), which is...

'We are trying and creating solutions for SME segment'
'We are trying and creating solutions for SME segment'

'The pricing model will be different. The product will be different.'

2nd Test PHOTOS: Da Silva, Joseph give WI the edge
2nd Test PHOTOS: Da Silva, Joseph give WI the edge

Images from Day 3 of the second Test between England and the West Indies, at Trent Bridge, Nottingham, on Saturday.

Spaniard Marquez new Indian football team coach
Spaniard Marquez new Indian football team coach

Spaniard Manolo Marquez is the head coach of ISL team Indian Super League side FC Goa.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances