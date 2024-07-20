204 more Indians return from violence-hit Bangladesh

204 more Indians return from violence-hit BangladeshJuly 20, 2024 09:24
Police and protesters clash in Dhaka, Bangladesh/Mohammad Ponir Hossain/Reuters
Over 360 more citizens of India, Nepal and Bhutan crossed over to Meghalaya from violence-affected Bangladesh, taking the total number of people taking refuge in the state to over 670, officials said.
A senior home department official said that 363 people reached Meghalaya through the Dawki Integrated Check Post on Friday.
Of them, 204 are Indians, 158 are Nepalese and one person is from Bhutan.
So far, 80 residents of Meghalaya, mostly students, have crossed over to the state.
Out of the 80 people, 13 entered their home state on Friday.
The Meghalaya government has activated a helpline number, 1800-345-3644, for the state's citizens in Bangladesh to help them because of the violence in the neighbouring country.
Violence escalated in the Bangladesh capital Dhaka and elsewhere over student protests demanding reforms of the quota system for government jobs.
There were varying reports of the number of people killed on Friday. -- PTI
