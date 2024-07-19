Why Atishi is asking Centre for Rs 10,000 crore





Delhi also provided Rs 25,000 crore as central GST to the pool of taxes, the minister said during a press conference.





Ahead of the presentation of the Centre's annual budget, Atishi batted for release of more money to Delhi, saying it could be spent on infrastructure development in road, transport and power sectors as well as to beautify the city.





Asserting that people of Delhi are the highest income tax payers, the minister said, "Delhi should get Rs 10,000 crore from the Rs 2.07 lakh crores that people of the city pay as income tax. This amount of Rs 10,000 crore is just 0.25 per cent of the Central government's budget and only 5 per cent of the income tax of Delhiites." The Monsoon Session of Parliament will begin from July 22. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is scheduled to present the Union Budget on July 23.

