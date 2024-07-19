We'll not fail; America on cusp of golden age: Trump

Giving a clarion call to his countrymen to unite, Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump has said that it is time to start expecting and demanding the best leadership in the world, leadership that is bold, dynamic, relentless, and fearless.





In his speech to accept the nomination to be the Republican presidential candidate on Thursday, Trump, 78, urged Americans to help him win the race for the White House on November 5.





"Tonight, I ask for your partnership, for your support, and I am humbly asking for your vote. Every day, I will strive to honour the trust you have placed in me, and I will never let you down," Trump said, nearly a week after he survived an attempt on his life.





"To all of the forgotten men and women who have been neglected, abandoned, and left behind, you will be forgotten no longer. We will press forward, and together, we will win, win, win," he said.





"I stand before you this evening with a message of confidence, strength, and hope. Four months from now, we will have an incredible victory, and we will begin the four greatest years in the history of our country," Trump said at the Republican National Convention.





"Nothing will sway us. Nothing will slow us. And no one will stop us. No matter what dangers come our way, no matter what obstacles lie in our path, we will keep striving toward our shared and glorious destiny -- and we will not fail. Together, we will save this country, we will restore the Republic, and we will usher in the rich and wonderful tomorrows that our people truly deserve," the former US president said.





Trump said he was the first president in modern times to start no new wars.





"There was peace in Europe and the Middle East. Under President Bush, Russia invaded Georgia. Under President Obama, Russia took Crimea. Under the current administration, Russia is after all of Ukraine. Under President Trump, Russia took nothing. We defeated 100 per cent of ISIS in Syria and Iraq, something that was going to take five years, and I did it in two months. I stopped the missile launches from North Korea," he said.





Iran was weak, broke, and wanted to make a deal -- they were not spending money on Hamas, Hezbollah or other carriers of terror, and Iran was never going to have a nuclear weapon. Now, they can have one within 90 days, and they have USD 300 billion dollars to spread terror across the region. "Our opponents inherited a world at peace and turned it into a planet of war.





"It began to unravel with the disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan, the worst humiliation in the history of our country. 13 heroic US service members were tragically and needlessly killed, 45 others were horrifically wounded, and $85 billion dollars' worth of military equipment was left behind, along with many American citizens," he said.





Trump said, emboldened by that disaster, Russia invaded Ukraine. Israel endured the worst attack in its history. -- PTI