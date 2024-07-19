RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


UPSC files FIR against Puja Khedkar for forgery
July 19, 2024  15:01
The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Friday initiated a series of actions against probationary IAS officer Puja Khedkar, including registration of a police case against her for availing attempts in the civil services exam by faking identity. 

The Commission also issued a Show Cause Notice (SCN) for cancellation of her candidature of the civil services examination-2022 and debarment from future examinations/selections. 

 Khedkar, a 2023 batch Indian Administrative Service officer, was accused of misusing power and privileges during her training in Pune recently. 

 "The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has conducted a detailed and thorough investigation in the misdemeanour of Ms. Puja Manorama Dilip Khedkar, a provisionally recommended candidate of the Civil Services Examination-2022," the commission in an official statement said. It said that its investigation has revealed that Khedkar fraudulently availed attempts beyond the permissible limit under the examination rules by faking her identity by way of changing her name, her father's and mother's name, her photograph/signature, her email ID, mobile number, and address. 

The UPSC has, therefore, initiated a series of actions against her, including criminal prosecution by filing a First Information Report (FIR) with the police authorities and has issued "a Show Cause Notice (SCN) for cancellation of her candidature of the Civil Services Examination-2022/debarment from future examinations/ selections, in accordance with the Rules of the Civil Services Examination-2022," it said. PTI
