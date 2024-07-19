Two flights cancelled in Vijayawada, Tirupati airports, all ops hit: Officials





The Vijayawada International Airport at Gannavaram witnessed a flight cancellation, a round trip IndiGo flight from Bengaluru to the city, an official said.





"One flight has been cancelled. Bengaluru-Vijayawada-Bengaluru flight from IndiGo airline. It was scheduled for 8 pm and all the other flights are delayed because of the software outage," Vijayawada airport director Lakshmikant Reddy said.





According to Reddy, five flights came on time in the morning before the mass outage struck on a global scale, starting in Australia.





He said the flights started getting delayed from 11.30 am onwards and IndiGo airline was worst hit.





Out of 23 flights, Reddy said 12 were delayed for up to 45 minutes.





One IndiGo flight to Tirupati from Hyderabad was cancelled, airport director KM Basavaraju said. -- PTI

