RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Two flights cancelled in Vijayawada, Tirupati airports, all ops hit: Officials
July 19, 2024  20:53
File image
File image
Two flights were cancelled and all flight operations are experiencing delays at Vijayawada and Tirupati airports in Andhra Pradesh, following a global IT outage, officials said on Friday. 

The Vijayawada International Airport at Gannavaram witnessed a flight cancellation, a round trip IndiGo flight from Bengaluru to the city, an official said. 

"One flight has been cancelled. Bengaluru-Vijayawada-Bengaluru flight from IndiGo airline. It was scheduled for 8 pm and all the other flights are delayed because of the software outage," Vijayawada airport director Lakshmikant Reddy said. 

According to Reddy, five flights came on time in the morning before the mass outage struck on a global scale, starting in Australia. 

He said the flights started getting delayed from 11.30 am onwards and IndiGo airline was worst hit. 

Out of 23 flights, Reddy said 12 were delayed for up to 45 minutes. 

One IndiGo flight to Tirupati from Hyderabad was cancelled, airport director KM Basavaraju said. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Olympic debutant Lakshya working on ironing flaws
Olympic debutant Lakshya working on ironing flaws

The 22-year-old said adjusting to shuttle movement in a place near to the sea is different and he expects similar conditions in Paris, where he will travel on July 22.

CBI arrests Jharkhand MBBS student who 'solved' NEET-UG papers
CBI arrests Jharkhand MBBS student who 'solved' NEET-UG papers

Surabhi Kumari was taken into custody after two days of detailed questioning by the CBI, the officials said.

2nd Test PHOTOS: Windies bounce back after poor start
2nd Test PHOTOS: Windies bounce back after poor start

IMAGES from the 2nd Test played Between England and West Indies at Trent Bridge in Nottingham on Friday

Aatmanirbharta not at cost of nation's defence, says vice air chief
Aatmanirbharta not at cost of nation's defence, says vice air chief

The ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict has demonstrated the integration of multiple forces in domains of air, land, sea, cyber, information and space, and how they are "united" to achieve the goal, Vice Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal A...

Skeet great Hancock targets perfection at Paris Games
Skeet great Hancock targets perfection at Paris Games

Men's skeet, where competitors use shotguns to break clay targets flung into the air, has become much more competitive over the last decade, and it was "getting harder and harder to win", Hancock observed.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances