Trump introduces 'partner' Vance, 'incredible' Usha





Expressing his gratitude to the American people for their outpouring of love and support following the assassination attempt on him, Donald Trump has said that his resolve is unbroken, and he is committed to delivering a government that serves the American people.





The former US president said this after he formally accepted the Republican nomination for president for a third time at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee on Thursday.

"...Thrilled to have a new friend and partner fighting by my side, the next Vice President of the United States, the current Senator from Ohio - JD Vance and his incredible wife Usha..," says former US President and candidate for the upcoming US presidential elections, Donald Trump.