Tax default: Pune civic body seals company linked to Puja Khedkar's mother





This development comes amidst controversy surrounding probationary IAS officer Puja Khedkar, who had utilised the company's address to obtain a disability certificate from YCM Hospital Pimpri Chinchwad.





"The property tax for 2022-2023 and 2023-2024 for Thermoverita India Pvt. Ltd has been pending for the last two years. Additionally, the current year's outstanding dues are also unpaid," said Shekhar Singh, commissioner of PCMC.





"As their dues remained unpaid in 2023, we initially issued notices and subsequently disconnected their water supply as a graded response. Since the dues have been outstanding for the last two years, our next step was to seal the property."





He added that the total outstanding amount for the last two years is Rs 1.96 lakh, and including the current year's dues, the total comes to Rs 2.77 lakh. -- ANI

The Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation has sealed a company named ThermoVerita linked to Manorama Khedkar, mother of IAS Puja Khedkar located in Pune due to an alleged tax default of Rs 2.77 lakh.