Sheena murder: Court permits key accused Indrani Mukerjea to travel abroad
July 19, 2024  21:34
Indrani Mukerjea/File image
Indrani Mukerjea/File image
A special Central Bureau of Investigation court in Mumbai on Friday permitted out on bail former media executive Indrani Mukerjea, accused of killing her daughter Sheena Bora in 2012, to travel to Europe but laid down some conditions. 

The court allowed Indrani Mukerjea to travel once to Europe (Spain and United Kingdom) for ten days between intermittent period for the next three months. 

During her travel, she has to attend the office of the Indian Embassy or its allied diplomatic mission offices there at least once during her visit and obtain an attendance certificate, said the court. 

The court also directed Indrani Mukerjea to furnish a security deposit of Rs 2 lakh. Last month, the former media executive filed an application in the court seeking nod for overseas visit, claiming she needs to travel to Europe frequently for work. 

Indrani Mukerjea was arrested in August 2015 after the murder came to light and walked out of jail in May 2022 on being granted bail by the Supreme Court. -- PTI
