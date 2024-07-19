RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Sensex, Nifty tumble after four days of record rally
July 19, 2024  17:18
image
Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty tumbled on Friday as investors preferred to book profits after four days of record-breaking rally and weak trends from global markets. 

 Fall in blue-chip Reliance Industries also dragged the benchmarks lower. The 30-share BSE Sensex hit its new all-time high of 81,587.76 in the initial trade but failed to carry forward the winning momentum and tanked 738.81 points or 0.91 per cent to settle below the 81,000-mark at 80,604.65. During the day, it plunged 844.36 points or 1.03 per cent to 80,499.10. 

 The BSE benchmark had hit the 81,000-mark for the first time on Thursday. The NSE Nifty tumbled 269.95 points or 1.09 per cent and ended at 24,530.90 after hitting its fresh record peak of 24,854.80 during the opening bell. During the day, it declined 292.7 points or 1.18 per cent to 24,508.15.
