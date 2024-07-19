RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Rockstar-like welcome for Donald Trump at RNC
July 19, 2024  05:30
image
US presidential nominee Donald J Trump is given a rockstar-like welcome at the Republication National Convention 2024 as he walks into the convention centre in Milwaukee, with delegates giving him a standing ovation. 

Trump is shortly expected to give his speech '" his first public address since last week's shooting -- accepting the Republican Party's presidential nomination.
