Rail line connecting Mizoram may be completed by July 2025: Officials
July 19, 2024  22:34
The Bairabi-Sairang railway line, which will put Mizoram on the country's railway map, is likely to be commissioned by July next year, officials said on Friday. 

Nearly 93 percent of work for the 51.38-km line has already been completed, officers of the Northeast Frontier Railway told Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati during a review meeting for the project. 

There are four stations on the line -- Hortoki, Kawnpui, Mualkhang and Sairang, and the governor was informed that the line till Hortoki will be commissioned in the next few days, Raj Bhavan officials said. 

A successful trial run has already been done on the Bairabi-Hortoki section, they said. 

Services till the Mualkhang station would also be started in the next few months, they added. 

The line till Sairang near state capital Aizawl will be eventually commissioned by July next year, officials said. 

The railway project will boost Mizoram's economy, besides helping the state's tourism industry, they said. Kambhampati said when the project is complete, it will bring down the time required to travel to Mizoram from Assam and also, significantly reduce transportation costs. -- PTI
