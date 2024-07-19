RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Puja Khedkar leaves Washim, says she will return
July 19, 2024  18:34
Controversial IAS officer Puja Khedkar/ANI Photo
Controversial IAS officer Puja Khedkar/ANI Photo
Controversial IAS officer Puja Khedkar on Friday moved out of Washim, shortly after the UPSC initiated a series of actions against her, including registration of a police case for availing attempts in the civil services exam by faking identity. 

"Judiciary will take its course," Khedkar, accused of misusing power and privileges during her training in Pune, told reporters gathered outside the government rest house in Washim, where she joined duty earlier this month. 

"I will return soon," she assured the media as she got into a private car and sped away to Nagpur. 

Khedkar was transferred from Pune to Washim as a supernumerary assistant collector after Pune district collector Suhas Diwase reported her conduct to senior officials. 

Allegations against the 2023 batch Indian Administrative Service officer include demanding facilities she wasn't entitled to as a trainee IAS officer and occupying the ante-chamber of a senior official. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

UPSC cracks down on IAS officer Puja Khedkar, files FIR for forgery
UPSC cracks down on IAS officer Puja Khedkar, files FIR for forgery

Khedkar, a 2023 batch Indian Administrative Service officer, was accused of misusing power and privileges during her training in Pune recently.

2nd Test PHOTOS: England take control on Day 2
2nd Test PHOTOS: England take control on Day 2

IMAGES from the 2nd Test played Between England and West Indies at Trent Bridge in Nottingham on Friday

'Play fearlessly': Hockey icon fires up team for Paris
'Play fearlessly': Hockey icon fires up team for Paris

Play fearlessly and without pre-conceived notion: Ashok Dhyanchand to hockey players

'Abki baar 25 paar': Paralympian Jhajharia's big claims
'Abki baar 25 paar': Paralympian Jhajharia's big claims

The 43-year-old asserted that the para athletes are physically and mentally ready for the Paris Games and will continue the trend of doing well at marquee events as they did at the Para Asian Games last year and in the recent world...

Now UP govt extends kanwar yatra eatery orders across state
Now UP govt extends kanwar yatra eatery orders across state

An Uttar Pradesh government spokesperson said a formal order for all eateries along the Kanwar Yatra route in the state was likely to be issued soon.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances