Puja Khedkar leaves Washim, says she will return





"Judiciary will take its course," Khedkar, accused of misusing power and privileges during her training in Pune, told reporters gathered outside the government rest house in Washim, where she joined duty earlier this month.





"I will return soon," she assured the media as she got into a private car and sped away to Nagpur.





Khedkar was transferred from Pune to Washim as a supernumerary assistant collector after Pune district collector Suhas Diwase reported her conduct to senior officials.





Allegations against the 2023 batch Indian Administrative Service officer include demanding facilities she wasn't entitled to as a trainee IAS officer and occupying the ante-chamber of a senior official. -- PTI

Controversial IAS officer Puja Khedkar on Friday moved out of Washim, shortly after the UPSC initiated a series of actions against her, including registration of a police case for availing attempts in the civil services exam by faking identity.