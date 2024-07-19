Osama's close aide & Al-Qaeda leader held in Pak





In a statement, the police spokesperson said Haq was a close associate of Osama bin Laden since 1996 and he had allegedly planned sabotage activities across the province and wanted to target important installations and personalities.





"The CTD, demonstrating its exceptional operational capabilities and dedication, managed to locate and arrest Aminul Haq," it said.





The CTD has registered a case against the arrested terrorist and shifted him to an unknown location for interrogation. Haq's name has been included in the international terrorist list of the United Nations. The spokesperson further said that the arrest of Haq represents a major victory in the ongoing efforts to combat terrorism in Pakistan and worldwide.





"His long-standing association with Osama bin Laden and active role in Al Qaeda led to his arrest and operation. The apprehension of such a high-profile target illustrates the commitment and effectiveness of the CTD Punjab and the Pakistani government in dismantling terrorist networks and ensuring national and global security," the spokesperson said. PTI

