No fever, vitals normal for Covid-infected Biden





Biden's physician, Dr Kevin O'Connor, said that US President does not have a fever and that his vital signs remain normal.





According to the statement released by White House on X, Dr Kevin O'Connor said, "The President is still experiencing mild upper respiratory symptoms associated with his recent COVID-19 infection. He continues to receive Paxlovid. He does not have a fever and his vital signs remain normal. He will continue to conduct the business of the American people.





"With the President's permission, I will continue to provide regular updates, as we have done before," he added.





Biden, 81, tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday, a day after he attended the NAACP National Convention in Las Vegas, where he strongly criticised Donald Trump's policies and also condemned the increase in gun violence in the nation.





"He (Biden) will be returning to Delaware where he will self-isolate and will continue to carry out all of his duties fully during that time," the White House said in its official release on Wednesday (local time).





The US President is vaccinated and has also had COVID-19 vaccine booster shots, the most recent being in September 2023, the WH said.





Before departing Las Vegas, Biden assured reporters that he felt fine, and he was seen boarding Air Force One without wearing a mask. -- ANI

