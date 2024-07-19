RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Microsoft faces global outage, India also affected
July 19, 2024  13:31
Microsoft users globally, several in India, have reported massive outages in services, with outage tracking website Downdetector showing users flagging disruptions across various services. 

 Globally, the Microsoft cloud outage led to US airlines cancelling flights, but the tech giant later reportedly said its cloud services outage in the Central US region has been resolved. 

 A new Crowdstrike (cybersecurity software firm) update is being cited as the cause of the outage, which has impacted Windows-based desktop and laptops. Microsoft, crowdstrike and Windows are trending on X (formerly Twitter). On outage tracking website Downdetector, users reported problems across Microsoft line-up including Azure, and Teams. Microsoft said it is investigating the issue "impacting users ability to access various Microsoft 365 apps and services".

 "Our services are still seeing continuous improvements while we continue to take mitigation actions," according to Microsoft 365 Status post on X. The glitch is causing users to see the Blue Screen of Death error messages, and there are widespread reports of disruptions in international airlines, banks and media outlets. "Blue screen of death reported at multiple companies - Crowd Strike attack. Are you also facing ??," wrote a user on X. PTI
