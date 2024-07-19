RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Melania joins Trump on stage, takes his hand
July 19, 2024  09:58
Melania with the Vances
After former President Donald Trump concluded his GOP nomination acceptance speech at the Republican National Convention early Friday morning, his wife, former First Lady Melania Trump, joined him onstage and took his hand.

The impassioned crowd erupted in cheers and balloons was released from the ceiling -- marking an enthusiastic end to the four-day event. The rest of Trump's family, many of whom had been sitting in the VIP box just moments before, walked onstage to embrace Trump.
