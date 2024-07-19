MBBS student who 'solved' NEET-UG papers held





Surabhi Kumari was taken into custody after two days of detailed questioning by the CBI, the officials said.





It is alleged that Kumari was the fifth member of the 'solver module' which was present in Hazaribagh in the morning of May 5, the NEET-UG examination day, to solve the paper stolen by Pankaj Kumar, they said.





Pankaj Kumar alias Aditya, a 2017-batch civil engineer from the National Institute of Technology Jamshedpur (Jharkhand), who allegedly stole the NEET-UG paper from the NTA trunk in Hazaribagh.





The CBI has so far arrested 16 persons in connection with the NEET-UG cases taken over by it.





The RIMS, an autonomous institute under the Jharkhand government, was approached by the CBI earlier this week for questioning. -- PTI

The Central Bureau of Investigation on Friday arrested a first-year MBBS student of Ranchi's Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences for allegedly being part of a 'solver module' working with an engineer who had stolen the NEET-UG question papers, officials said.