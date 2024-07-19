RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Mamata likely to attend NITI Aayog meet in Delhi on July 27
July 19, 2024  11:35
image
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is likely to attend the NITI Aayog meeting scheduled to be held in New Delhi next week, an official said on Friday. She is likely to leave for the national capital on July 25, he said. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair NITI Aayog's ninth Governing Council meeting on July 27. 

 Banerjee is likely to raise the issue of central dues to the state and funds for rural housing and MGNREGA, at the meeting, the official said. The Trinamool Congress supremo might also meet party MPs and other senior leaders of the opposition INDIA bloc during her stay in New Delhi. The Council, the apex body of NITI Aayog, includes all chief ministers, lieutenant governors of Union Territories and several Union ministers. PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Anti-Quota Mayhem In Bangladesh
Anti-Quota Mayhem In Bangladesh

Violence has gripped several parts of Bangladesh after clashes between student protesters, security officials, and pro-government student activists over a quota system for government jobs.

Gosh! Isn't Shweta Really Pretty?
Gosh! Isn't Shweta Really Pretty?

A style sweetheart, Shweta Basu Prasad doesn't need to try too hard to win you over.

The Real Reason Why Movies Are Flopping
The Real Reason Why Movies Are Flopping

The consistently heavy downpour of films, shows, events, videos and whatnot is causing economic disruption.

Like Tabu's Look In Dune: Prophecy? VOTE!
Like Tabu's Look In Dune: Prophecy? VOTE!

The second teaser of the international series Dune: Prophecy is out and it has our very own Tabu looking very intense.

How Maharashtra Plans To Prosecute 'Urban Naxals'
How Maharashtra Plans To Prosecute 'Urban Naxals'

'The strategy of frontal organisations of the Maoists is to create unrest and ensure that such unrest leads to a law and order problem.' 'To cover such acts it was necessary to bring in a different definition of unlawful activities which...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances