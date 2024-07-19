Jaipur mayor makes jhatka or halal board mandatory





Mayor Somya Gurjar said, "In the recent executive committee meeting, a proposal was passed unanimously by all our members that it is mandatory for the meat shops operating in Jaipur Greater Municipal Corporation to have a commercial license, only those who have a commercial license will get the license for a meat shop. It will also have to be indicated whether it is Jhatka or Halal so that no one's public sentiments are hurt, no one has any kind of confusion."





She further said that there should be clarity among people whether the meat is jhatka or halal.





"So, this is to bring clarity. Because even in our Constitution, everyone has the freedom to eat, there should be clarity in whatever they want to eat. So, keeping in mind the public sentiments, this decision was taken," she added.





She further said that a letter has been written to all the public representatives in all 150 wards to find out how many shops are legal and illegal. -- PTI

