India cancels two trains to Bangladesh
July 19, 2024  21:04
File image
File image
The Indian Railways cancelled the Kolkata-Dhaka Maitree Express on Saturday and Bandhan Express between Kolkata and Khulna on Sunday, an official said. 

The cancellations come amid violent protests in Bangladesh over demands for an end to a quota system in jobs in the country, affecting normal life in several places. Citing "unavoidable circumstances", an Eastern Railway official said that the 13108 Kolkata-Dhaka Maitree Express will remain cancelled on Saturday. 

The services of 13129/13120 Kolkata-Khulna Bandhan Express will remain cancelled on Sunday "due to uncertainty in availability of rake", he said. -- PTI
