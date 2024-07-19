India cancels two trains to Bangladesh





The cancellations come amid violent protests in Bangladesh over demands for an end to a quota system in jobs in the country, affecting normal life in several places. Citing "unavoidable circumstances", an Eastern Railway official said that the 13108 Kolkata-Dhaka Maitree Express will remain cancelled on Saturday.





The services of 13129/13120 Kolkata-Khulna Bandhan Express will remain cancelled on Sunday "due to uncertainty in availability of rake", he said. -- PTI

