India can play great role in resolving Ukraine conflict: US envoy Garcetti
July 19, 2024  20:01
image
US ambassador to India, Eric Garcetti, on Friday asserted that India, which has strong ties with both Russia and Ukraine, can play a "great role" in resolving the conflict between the two countries, but maintained that "it is for the world's largest democracy to decide on the matter".

Welcoming India's increasing role in international relations and lauding its Navy's daring seizure of cargo ships hijacked by pirates in the Indian Ocean, the US ambassador said it was also doing great work in empowerment of the global south.

"We welcome any role that India will seek to play to bring greater resolution to any wars in our world," he said.

"Incredibly strong relations India has had with both Ukraine and Russia in the past and so they (India) could play a great role," he said. -- PTI
