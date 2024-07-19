I'm the one saving democracy not Democrats: Trump





"In that spirit, the Democrat party should immediately stop weaponising the justice system and labelling their political opponent as an enemy of democracy, especially since that is not true - in fact, I am the one saving democracy for the people of our country..."

Former US President and candidate for the upcoming US presidential elections, Donald Trump says, "This election should be about the issues facing our country and how to make America successful, safe, free and great again. In an age when our politics too often divide us, now is the time to remember that we are all fellow citizens...We must not criminalise dissent or demonise political disagreement which is what has been happening in our country lately at a level that nobody has ever seen before.