I was 1st president to start no new wars: Trump





He also blasted the current government led by President Joe Biden. Trump said he was the first president in modern times to start no new wars. There was peace in Europe and the Middle East.





"Under President Bush, Russia invaded Georgia. Under President Obama, Russia took Crimea. Under the current administration, Russia is after all of Ukraine. Under President Trump, Russia took nothing. We defeated 100 per cent of ISIS in Syria and Iraq, something that was going to take five years, and I did it in two months. I stopped the missile launches from North Korea," he said.





"Iran was weak, broke, and wanted to make a deal-they were not spending money on Hamas, Hezbollah or other carriers of terror, and Iran was never going to have a nuclear weapon. Now, they can have one within 90 days, and they have USD 300 billion to spread terror across the region.





"Our opponents inherited a world at peace and turned it into a planet of war. It began to unravel with the disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan, the worst humiliation in the history of our country. 13 heroic US service members were tragically and needlessly killed, 45 others were horrifically wounded, and 85 billion dollars worth of military equipment was left behind, along with many American citizens," he said.





Trump said, emboldened by that disaster, Russia invaded Ukraine. Israel endured the worst attack in its history. "Now China is circling Taiwan, and Russian warships and nuclear submarines are operating 60 miles off our coasts in Cuba, and the media doesn't want to talk about it," he said.





"And to the entire world, we want our hostages back-and they better be back before I assume office, or you will be paying a very big price. With our victory in November, the years of war, weakness and chaos will be over, he said in a stern warning to the adversaries of the United States.





"We will replenish our military, and build an Iron Dome Missile Defense System to ensure that no enemy can strike our homeland-and this great Iron Dome will all be Made in the USA. We will unleash the power of American innovation-and as we do, we will soon be on the verge of finding the cures to cancer, Alzheimer's, and many other diseases.





"We will restore and renovate our nation's once-great cities, making them safe, clean, and beautiful again-and that includes our nation's capital in Washington DC. We will be proud of our capital again," he said. America is on the cusp of a new Golden Age, but we must have the courage to seize it, Trump said. -- PTI

In his first major public address since surviving an assassination attempt, Donald Trump gave a clarion call for unity as he accepted his Republican party's presidential nomination with a pledged to deliver a government that will begin four greatest years in American history if he is elected in November.