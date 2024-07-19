RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Hulk Hogan endorses Trump
July 19, 2024  10:01
image
Retired professional wrestler Hulk Hogan brought back his World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) persona on stage on Friday at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee in support of former President Donald Trump.

Before Trump accepted the Republican nomination, The WWE Hall of Fame wrestler dressed in a navy blue suit, sunglasses, and a red bandana took to the stage to endorse him.

Hogan, who was dressed in a navy blue suit and sporting his trademark blond handlebar moustache, delivered a highly energetic speech.

He took off his jacket to reveal a sleeveless black shirt with the words "real American" on it. He then proceeded to perform his iconic T-shirt rip.

Tearing off the black shirt, he revealed a Trump/Vance Red Hulk Hogan T-shirt. He said that he has seen the "greatest tag team of my life."

Pointing to Trump in the audience, Hogan said," "With our leader up there, my hero, that gladiator, we are gonna bring America back together. One real American at a time, brother!"
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

'No Nation Will Question Our Power'
'No Nation Will Question Our Power'

'No enemy will doubt our might.'

Can Bajaj's Freedom 12 Disrupt 2-Wheeler Market?
Can Bajaj's Freedom 12 Disrupt 2-Wheeler Market?

'They are testing the waters to see if there is a market. That is why they are not giving sales targets.'

What You Should Know About Multicap Funds
What You Should Know About Multicap Funds

Investors keen on mid and smallcap stocks but wary of volatility should consider multicap equity schemes over standalone midcap or smallcap schemes.

Who Is Trump Paying Homage To?
Who Is Trump Paying Homage To?

'Tragically, the shooter claimed the life of one of our fellow Americans. Corey Comperatore, unbelievable person, everyone tells me.'

All About Paris Olympics Opening Ceremony
All About Paris Olympics Opening Ceremony

Unlike for previous Olympics, the Paris 2024 opening ceremony will not take place in a stadium.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances