Household savings moving to mutual funds: RBI guv





Governor Das highlighted that traditionally, banks were the primary choice for households to invest their money. However, there has been a noticeable change in consumer behaviour, with a growing preference for capital markets and other financial intermediaries.





He noted, "Households and consumers who traditionally leaned on banks for parking or investing their savings are increasingly turning to the capital markets and other financial intermediaries."





This trend indicates a broader diversification of household investments into mutual funds and other savings tools, moving away from traditional investment tools.





The Governor stated, "While bank deposits continue to remain dominant as a percentage of the financial assets owned by the households, their share has been declining, with households increasingly allocating their savings to Mutual Funds, Insurance Funds, and Pension Funds." Governor Das also pointed out that this shift in investment patterns has significant implications for the banking sector. Banks now need to explore alternative methods to bridge the gap between credit and deposits.





He added, "On their part, banks have sought to fill the credit-deposit gap by increasing their reliance on other sources like short-term borrowings and certificates of deposit, etc. This increases their sensitivity to interest rate movements and poses challenges to liquidity management."

