Had God on my side: Trump recounts assassination bid

Had God on my side: Trump recounts assassination bidJuly 19, 2024 08:34
Former United States President Donald Trump recounted the assassination attempt on him during a campaign rally on Saturday while addressing the Republican National Convention (RNC).
Trump said there was blood pouring everywhere, and yet, in a certain way "I felt very safe, because I had God on my side".
"If I had not moved my head at the very last instant, the assassin's bullet would have perfectly hit its mark, and I would not be with you tonight," Trump added.
"I am not supposed to be here, tonight. I am not supposed to be here," he told the crowd who chanted "Yes, you are".
"Thank you. But I'm not and I'll tell you, I stand before you in this arena only by the grace of almighty God," Trump said.