Had God on my side: Trump recounts assassination bid

Former United States President Donald Trump recounted the assassination attempt on him during a campaign rally on Saturday while addressing the Republican National Convention (RNC).





Trump said there was blood pouring everywhere, and yet, in a certain way "I felt very safe, because I had God on my side".

"If I had not moved my head at the very last instant, the assassin's bullet would have perfectly hit its mark, and I would not be with you tonight," Trump added.





"I am not supposed to be here, tonight. I am not supposed to be here," he told the crowd who chanted "Yes, you are".





"Thank you. But I'm not and I'll tell you, I stand before you in this arena only by the grace of almighty God," Trump said.