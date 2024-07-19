RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Had God on my side: Trump recounts assassination bid
July 19, 2024  08:34
image
Former United States President Donald Trump recounted the assassination attempt on him during a campaign rally on Saturday while addressing the Republican National Convention (RNC). 

Trump said there was blood pouring everywhere, and yet, in a certain way "I felt very safe, because I had God on my side".

"If I had not moved my head at the very last instant, the assassin's bullet would have perfectly hit its mark, and I would not be with you tonight," Trump added.

"I am not supposed to be here, tonight. I am not supposed to be here," he told the crowd who chanted "Yes, you are".

"Thank you. But I'm not and I'll tell you, I stand before you in this arena only by the grace of almighty God," Trump said.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Want Kriti's Marshmallow?
Want Kriti's Marshmallow?

Malaika goes scuba diving... Raashii dresses up... Ananya's Riot time...

Infosys Plans To Hire 20,000 Freshers
Infosys Plans To Hire 20,000 Freshers

The IT giant has reported a decline in headcount for six consecutive quarters.

WazirX Loses $234 Million In Security Breach
WazirX Loses $234 Million In Security Breach

The swindled amount is nearly half of WazirX's total assets.

Why Are Milk Prices On The Boil?
Why Are Milk Prices On The Boil?

Milk supplies could improve with the monsoon, provided the rains are not excessive.

Why SKY, Not Hardik, Was Named T20 Captain
Why SKY, Not Hardik, Was Named T20 Captain

Suryakumar offers a more dependable option. Despite being 33, his fitness record inspires confidence.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances