Guru Purnima talk by Swami Parthasarathy
July 19, 2024  17:50
Fate vs Free Will. Is destiny predetermined? What role does free will play in our lives? 

To mark the auspicious occasion of Guru Purnima, Swami A Parthasarathy will deliver an online talk on the law of karma and the role it plays in our lives, on Sunday, July 21, 2024, at 7 pm IST. 

The world-renowned Swami Parthasarathy, founder of Vedanta Academy, is the author of 12 books in six decades of research into and study on Vedanta.  

Those wishing to join his online on Sunday talk may register at this link.
