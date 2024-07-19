RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Govt in touch with Microsoft, NSE unaffected
July 19, 2024  14:45
Leading bourse National Stock Exchange (NSE) on Friday said it has not been impacted by the global outage of Microsoft systems amid reports of disruptions in functioning of stock exchanges in several countries. Microsoft users globally, several in India, have reported massive outages in services, with outage tracking website Downdetector showing users flagging disruptions across various services. 

 "NSE and NCL (NSE Clearing Ltd) are working normal today," the exchange's spokesperson said in a statement. 

Meanwhile, the IT Ministry in touch with Microsoft regarding global outage, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw says a post on X.

 Globally, the Microsoft cloud outage led to US airlines cancelling flights, but the tech giant later reportedly said its cloud services outage in the Central US region has been resolved. PTI
