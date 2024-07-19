Govt in touch with Microsoft, NSE unaffected





Meanwhile, the IT Ministry in touch with Microsoft regarding global outage, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw says a post on X.





Globally, the Microsoft cloud outage led to US airlines cancelling flights, but the tech giant later reportedly said its cloud services outage in the Central US region has been resolved. PTI

"NSE and NCL (NSE Clearing Ltd) are working normal today," the exchange's spokesperson said in a statement.