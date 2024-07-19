RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Forex reserve jumps to all-time high of $666.85 bn
July 19, 2024  18:18
File image
File image
India's forex reserves jumped by $9.699 billion to an all-time high of $666.854 billion for the week ended July 12, the RBI said on Friday. 

In the previous reporting week, the kitty had increased by $5.158 billion to $657.155 billion, surpassing the previous high of $655.817 billion for the week ended June 7. 

For the week ended July 12, foreign currency assets, a major component of the reserves, increased by $8.361 billion to $585.47 billion, the data released on Friday showed. 

Expressed in dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units like the euro, pound and yen held in the foreign exchange reserves. Gold reserves increased by $1.231 billion to $58.663 billion during the week, the RBI said. 

The Special Drawing Rights were up by $76 million to $18.111 billion, the apex bank said. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

'Play fearlessly': Hockey icon fires up team for Paris
'Play fearlessly': Hockey icon fires up team for Paris

Play fearlessly and without pre-conceived notion: Ashok Dhyanchand to hockey players

Now UP govt extends kanwar yatra eatery orders across state
Now UP govt extends kanwar yatra eatery orders across state

An Uttar Pradesh government spokesperson said a formal order for all eateries along the Kanwar Yatra route in the state was likely to be issued soon.

Road to redemption: Amit Panghal eyes Olympic medal in Paris
Road to redemption: Amit Panghal eyes Olympic medal in Paris

A former world number one, Panghal has medals in the all big-ticket events barring the Olympics

Olympic dreams inspire young skateboarders in Spain
Olympic dreams inspire young skateboarders in Spain

The seaside city of Barcelona is often referred to as the Mecca of skateboarding in Europe, and the trend is particularly notable on the waveramps and bowls of the Marbella skatepark, where skate camps like Damien Chiche's sell out every...

Rahul's refusal to meet Ram Vilas Paswan led to UPA exit: Chirag
Rahul's refusal to meet Ram Vilas Paswan led to UPA exit: Chirag

The senior Paswan sought an appointment and waited for more than three months but Rahul Gandhi did not relent, said Chirag Paswan, who at that time too was keen to leave the UPA and join the National Democratic Alliance.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances