ED attaches Rs 300-cr worth realty group land in case involving Cong's Hooda
July 19, 2024  19:25
The ED on Friday said it has attached land in Gurugram, worth over Rs 300 crore, of real estate group M3M as part of a money laundering probe linked to an alleged land fraud case that also involves Congress leader and former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda.  

A provisional order has been issued by the federal probe agency under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. 

The 88.29 acres of land is located in Basharia village of Harsaru tehsil in Haryana's  Gurugram district that borders Delhi. 

The land is valued at Rs 300.11 crore, the Enforcement Directorate said in a statement. 

The money laundering case stems from a Central Bureau of Investigation FIR that was filed against Hooda, the leader of opposition in the Haryana assembly; former director of Directorate of Town and Country Planning Trilok Chand Gupta; realty group RS Infrastructure Pvt. Ltd and 14 other coloniser companies. -- PTI
