RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
BRS tops income, AITC expenditure chart among regional parties: ADR
July 19, 2024  18:48
BRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao/File image
BRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao/File image
The Bharat Rashtra Samithi has topped the income chart among regional parties for the financial year 2022-23 with Rs 737.67 crore, 42.38 percent of the total, according to poll rights body ADR. 

The top five parties with the highest expenditure are All India Trinamool Congress which spent Rs 181.18 crore or 37.66 percent, followed by YSR-Congress which spent Rs 79.32 crore or 16.49 percent, BRS, which spent Rs 57.47 crore or 11.94 percent, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, which spent Rs 52.62 crore or 10.94 percent, and the Samajwadi Party, which spent Rs 31.41 crore or 6.53 percent of the total expenditure, ADR said. 

In a revealing analysis of the financial health of India's regional political parties, the Association for Democratic Reforms has disclosed detailed income and expenditure reports for 39 out of 57 regional parties for the fiscal year 2022-23. 

After BRS, the TMC had the highest income of Rs 333.45 crore or 19.16 percent, while the DMK reported an income of Rs 214.35 crore or 12.32 per cent of the total income of the 39 regional parties analysed in the ADR report. 

Collectively, the top five parties accounted for Rs 1,541.32 crore, or 88.56 percent of the total income of the parties analysed while the total declared income of the 39 regional parties stood at Rs 1,740.48 crore, according to the analysis. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

UPSC cracks down on IAS officer Puja Khedkar, files FIR for forgery
UPSC cracks down on IAS officer Puja Khedkar, files FIR for forgery

Khedkar, a 2023 batch Indian Administrative Service officer, was accused of misusing power and privileges during her training in Pune recently.

2nd Test PHOTOS: England take control on Day 2
2nd Test PHOTOS: England take control on Day 2

IMAGES from the 2nd Test played Between England and West Indies at Trent Bridge in Nottingham on Friday

'Play fearlessly': Hockey icon fires up team for Paris
'Play fearlessly': Hockey icon fires up team for Paris

Play fearlessly and without pre-conceived notion: Ashok Dhyanchand to hockey players

'Abki baar 25 paar': Paralympian Jhajharia's big claims
'Abki baar 25 paar': Paralympian Jhajharia's big claims

The 43-year-old asserted that the para athletes are physically and mentally ready for the Paris Games and will continue the trend of doing well at marquee events as they did at the Para Asian Games last year and in the recent world...

Now UP govt extends kanwar yatra eatery orders across state
Now UP govt extends kanwar yatra eatery orders across state

An Uttar Pradesh government spokesperson said a formal order for all eateries along the Kanwar Yatra route in the state was likely to be issued soon.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances